1. Penn State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten)

Trip to Iowa is massive with Ohio State, Michigan and Michigan State still remaining on Nittany Lions schedule. Last week: 1

2. Iowa (5-0, 2-0)

Hawkeyes lead nation with a plus-12 turnover margin, and seven of them came in 51-14 rout of Maryland. Last week: 2

3. Ohio State (4-1, 2-0)

QB C.J. Stroud returned from injury, scorched Rutgers for 330 yards and five TDs. Last week: 3

4. Michigan (5-0, 2-0)

Wolverines held Wisconsin to 43 rushing yards, collected six sacks in 38-17 romp. Last week: 5

5. Michigan State (5-0, 3-0)

Spartans have trips to Rutgers and Indiana before Oct. 30 showdown with Michigan. Last week: 4

6. Nebraska (3-2, 1-1)

Big jump for Huskers after No's. 6-10 all lost last week. Visit from Michigan will reveal a lot. Last week: 12

7. Maryland (4-1, 1-1)

Thrashed at home by Iowa, Terps also lost top WR Dontay Demus and now travel to Ohio State. Last week: 6

8. Gophers (3-2, 1-1)

Bye week offers time to get healthy after needed win at Purdue. Last week: 11

9. Wisconsin (1-3, 0-2)

It's Badgers vs. Bret Bielema in Champaign. Last week: 7

10. Purdue (3-2, 1-1)

Boilermakers rank second in Big Ten in passing yards but only 11th in scoring (23.6 points per game). Last week: 8

11. Rutgers (3-2, 1-1)

Scarlet Knights face Michigan State after losses to Ohio State and Michigan the previous two weeks. Last week: 9

12. Indiana (2-3, 0-2)

Hoosiers have a bye before back-to-back games vs. Michigan State, Ohio State. Last week: 10

13. Illinois (2-4, 1-2)

Illini tuned up for Wisconsin with win over Charlotte. Last week: 14

14. Northwestern (2-3, 0-2)

Wildcats have allowed 94 points in two Big Ten games. Last week: 13