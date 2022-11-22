Tap the bookmark to save this article.

1. Ohio State (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten): Buckeyes will try to avenge last year's loss at Michigan. They've won 15 of the past 17 meetings in The Game.

2. Michigan (11-0, 8-0): Wolverines were fortunate to avoid upset against Illinois. They'll need to be much sharper to beat Ohio State.

3. Penn State (9-2, 6-2): Nittany Lions can bolster their hopes of getting a New Year's Six bowl bid by reaching 10 wins vs. Michigan State.

4. Iowa (7-4, 5-3): Hawkeyes have a simple route to return to Indy as West champions: Beat Nebraska on Friday.

5. Purdue (7-4, 5-3): Boilermakers need a win over Indiana and an Iowa loss vs. Huskers to win the West.

6. Illinois (7-4, 4-4): Botched call by officials in loss to Michigan had coach Bret Bielema fuming. "We have to beat 110,000 and then some.''

7. Wisconsin (6-5, 4-4): Badgers are 4-2 under Jim Leonhard. Win over Gophers would help his chances of removing interim tag — if he doesn't already have the job locked up.

8. Gophers (7-4, 4-4): After losing Floyd of Rosedale in excruciating fashion, Gophers will try to retain Paul Bunyan's Axe.

9. Maryland (6-5, 3-5): Terrapins threw a second-half scare in Ohio State before falling 43-30.

10. Michigan State (5-6, 3-5): Double-overtime loss to Indiana means Spartans need to beat Penn State to secure bowl eligibility.

11. Indiana (4-7, 2-6): Hoosiers showed life in winning Old Brass Spittoon vs. Spartans. Now will try to play spoiler in Old Oaken Bucket game against Purdue.

12. Nebraska (3-8, 2-6): Inability to finish strikes again as Huskers blow 11-point fourth-quarter lead and fall to Wisconsin.

13. Rutgers (4-7, 1-7): Scarlet Knights gave up three returns for TDs in 55-10 loss to Penn State.

14. Northwestern (1-10, 1-7): Next year can't come soon enough for Wildcats, who've lost 10 in a row.