SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. – Ben Johnson had his Gophers basketball team ready to play from the outset Monday jumping out to a 15-0 lead against California Baptist in the SoCal Challenge opener.

About a hundred Gophers fans roared behind the team bench when Jamison Battle also made his season debut coming off foot surgery.

The early momentum was on the side of the Big Ten team making its first road trip of the season. But the Gophers needed a last-second shot by Dawson Garcia after squandering a 13-point second half lead to pull out a 62-61 win in overtime Monday night.

In the extra period, Cal Baptist lead 61-58 with under two minutes left, but Payne slammed the ball to pull within a point. After a key defensive stop, Garcia scored his 10th point on a running hook with five seconds left for the game-deciding basket.

Battle, who missed the first four games of the season, finished with 11 points. Pharrel Payne came off the bench to record 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Gophers, who play the winner of UNLV-Southern Illinois on Wednesday.

Taran Armstrong scored all of his 22 points in the second half and overtime for Cal Baptist, including a three-pointer to tie it 53-53 with 1:08 remaining in regulation.

The Lancers, a Division II program in 2017-18, defeated their first Pac-12 opponent in a win against Washington last week, but they weren't finished trying to take down another Power Five foe.

The Gophers extended their second half lead to 44-31 on Payne's second dunk of the game, but the Lancers charged back with a 22-9 run.

Johnson was livid when the officials missed an obvious turnover from Cal Baptist stepping over the line on an inbounds play during the comeback.

Payne's clutch rebounding made the difference all night. Freshman Jaden Henley's pull-up jumper started a 5-0 run for the Gophers to take a 53-48 advantage at 1:55 left, but they wouldn't score again in regulation.