Once again, coach Kirk Ferentz and his Hawkeyes took Floyd of Rosedale back to Iowa. This time, they took the Gophers' hopes for a Big Ten West Division title with them.

On a windy, 17-degree Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium, Iowa's Drew Stevens kicked a 21-yard field goal with 28 seconds left in the fourth quarter, lifting the Hawkeyes to a 13-10 victory, their eighth consecutive over the Gophers.

The loss by the Gophers spoiled a big game by running back Mohamed Ibrahim, who rushed 39 times for 263 yards and a touchdown, extending his streak of 100-yard games to 19.

The Gophers drove to the Iowa 9- and 33-yard lines in the fourth quarter, but Iowa standout linebacker Jack Campbell first forced an Ibrahim fumble to end a 16-play march, then intercepted a pass by Athan Kaliakmanis and returned it 30 yards to the Minnesota 45, setting up the winning field goal.

With the win, Iowa (7-4, 5-3 Big Ten) remained in a first-place tie with Purdue in the West, with the Hawkeyes needing only a home victory over Nebraska on Friday to earn a repeat berth in the Big Ten Championship Game. The loss ended the Gophers' chances to win the West.

The Gophers (7-4, 4-4) had their chances. Along with the two fourth-quarter turnovers, Matthew Trickett missed a 34-yard field-goal attempt late in the second quarter that would have tied the score 10-10. Minnesota's defense also surrendered a 58-yard gain on Iowa's first play from scrimmage and a 33-yard gain that led to the chip-shot winner.

Iowa started on its 21 on its initial possession and got a huge gainer on its first play from scrimmage. Quarterback Spencer Petras found Sam LaPorta on a middle screen, and the tight end raced 58 yards down the middle to the Gophers 21-yard line. Minnesota's defense, plus Petras' fumble for a 6-yard loss, forced the Hawkeyes to settle for a 38-yard field goal by Stevens.

Iowa extended its lead to 10-0 with 42 seconds left in the first quarter on Petras' 1-yard sneak. Key on the 12-play, 66-yard drive was Petras' 24-yard connection with LaPorta on fouth-and-2 from the Minnesota 36. Johnson followed with an 11-yard run to the 1.

With the wind at their backs in the second quarter, the Gophers offense came to life with a nine-play, 72-yard touchdown drive. Kaliakmanis, after taking a hit to the head and being removed by officials to be examined, found Daniel Jackson for a 29-yard gain to the Iowa 24. On the next play, he hit Le'Meke Brockington for 12 yards to the 12. Two plays later, Ibrahim's 5-yard touchdown run cut Iowa's lead to 10-7 with 10:24 left in the second quarter. The rushing TD was Ibrahim's 19th of the season, breaking a tie with Gary Russell for the single-season school record.

Iowa reached the Gophers 39 but had to punt after an errant shotgun snap on third down led to a 15-yard loss.

Taking over at their 11 after an Iowa punt, the Gophers drove down the field, with Ibrahim breaking free for a 35-yard gain to the Iowa 36. Minnesota reached the 16 on the strength of six carries by Ibrahim for 63 yards, but facing third-and-1, they chose to pass, and Kaliakmanis threw incomplete under pressure. Trickett attempted a 34-yard field goal to tie the score, but he missed wide right with 38 seconds left in the half.

Iowa reached the Gophers 49 on its first possession of the third quarter before Tyler Nubin's third-down pass breakup forced a Hawkeyes punt.

Minnesota got the ball at is 15, and Ibrahim broke free for a 54-yard gain to the Iowa 13. Iowa's defense stiffened, and incomplete passes on second and third down forced the Gophers to settle for a 10-10 tie on Trickett's 27-yard field goal with 8:20 left in the third quarter. On his 54-yard run, Ibrahim surpassed 100 rushing yards for the 19th consecutive game and set the school record with his 24th 100-yard game.

Iowa responded by driving to the Minnesota 26, but cornerback Terell Smith's sacked Petras for a 10-yard loss on a blitz, and the Hawkeyes had to punt. Tory Taylor's punt pinned the Gophers at their 3.

On their next possession, early in the fourth quarter, the Gophers again started at their 3. Ibrahim got them out of the hole by rushing three times for 28 yards, going over 200 yards in the process. Kaliakmanis gained 19 yards to the Iowa 43 with an RPO keeper. Ibrahim converted a fourth-and-1 with a 2-yard gain to the 32. But on third-and-4 from the 13, Campbell forced Ibrahim to fumble, and Deonte Craig recovered at the 9. Ibrahim rushed 14 times for 69 yards on the drive.

Minnesota's defense quickly forced a three-and-out, and the Gophers got the ball at their 45 with 4:11 left in the fourth quarter. They reached the Iowa 33 and faced third-and-7, but Kaliakmanis' pass intended for Brockington was broken up by Riley Moss and Campbell intercepted it and returned it to the Minnesota 44 with 2:06 left.

Petras then hit Luke Lachey for a 33-yard gain to the Gophers 12. Four plays later, Stevens kicked the winner.