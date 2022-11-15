Tap the bookmark to save this article.

1. Ohio State (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten): Take care of Maryland, and Buckeyes will play Michigan for East Division title and likely a College Football Playoff berth.

2. Michigan (10-0, 7-0): Take care of Illinois, and Wolverines will play Ohio State for East Division title and likely a College Football Playoff berth.

3. Penn State (8-2, 5-2): Nittany Lions keep stacking wins, have a good shot at an Orange or Cotton bowl bid.

4. Purdue (6-4, 4-3): Win at Illinois enabled Purdue to join four-way tie for Big Ten West lead.

5. Illinois (7-3, 4-3): Fighting Illini had control of West, but losses to Michigan State, Purdue have them in a tie. More bad news: They play Michigan in Ann Arbor on Saturday.

6. Gophers (7-3, 4-3): Iowa has won Floyd of Rosedale for seven straight years. Gophers need to change that to have any chance at winning the West.

7. Iowa (6-4, 4-3): Despite only 146 yards of offense, Hawkeyes found a way to beat Wisconsin by two TDs.

8. Wisconsin (5-5, 3-4): Badgers defense did its job, but turnovers, poor special teams play led to 24-10 loss at Iowa.

9. Maryland (6-4, 3-4): Terrapins had only 134 total yards in 30-0 loss to Penn State, await visit from Buckeyes.

10. Michigan State (5-5, 3-4): Spartans can reach bowl eligibility with win over Indiana.

11. Nebraska (3-7, 2-5): Huskers have lost four straight with Wisconsin, Iowa left to play.

12. Rutgers (4-6, 1-6): Penalties – 14 for 108 yards – doomed Scarlet Knights in 27-21 loss to Michigan State.

13. Indiana (3-7, 1-6): Hoosiers finished 2021 with eight consecutive losses. They could finish 2022 on a 10-game skid with Michigan State, Purdue left to play.

14. Northwestern (1-9, 1-6): After ninth straight loss, Wildcats will try to play West spoiler in games against Purdue and Illinois.