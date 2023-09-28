The Big Ten settles into conference-only matchups this weekend with a couple of exceptions, while Ohio State and Wisconsin are on their bye weeks. Missing are matchups between ranked teams, but Michigan vs. Nebraska offers some nostalgia with teams that have combined for more than 1,900 wins. (The Gophers-Louisiana prediction will be published later in the week. All games Saturday):

Three with intrigue

No. 2 Michigan at Nebraska, 2:30 p.m., FOX

* The Wolverines have won 993 games, the most ever in college football. The Huskers have won 914, which ranks ninth. There's a lot of history here, and Michigan has the better of it recently. Michigan 27, Nebraska 9

No. 6 Penn State at Northwestern, 11 a.m., BTN

* Can the Wildcats, fresh off their 21-point fourth-quarter comeback against the Gophers, hang with the Nittany Lions? Nope. Penn State 35, Northwestern 13

Indiana at Maryland, 2:30 p.m., BTN

* The Terrapins have won the past two meetings by scores of 38-33 and 38-35. There's a pattern here. Maryland 38, Indiana 34

And the rest

Michigan State at Iowa, 6:30 p.m., NBC, Peacock

* Licking their wounds from the shutout loss at Penn State, the Hawkeyes will beat a reeling Spartans team. Iowa 20, Michigan State 10

Illinois at Purdue, 2:30 p.m., Peacock

* The Boilermakers have won six of the past seven in the series, but not this year. Illinois 27, Purdue 20

Wagner at Rutgers, 2:30 p.m., BTN

* Wagner sits atop the Northeastern Conference standings at the FCS level, but the Scarlet Knights' running game and physical play will prevail. Rutgers 31, Wagner 10