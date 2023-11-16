The next-to-last weekend of the Big Ten regular season has arrived, and all signs point to Michigan and Ohio State tuning up for their Nov. 25 showdown in Ann Arbor for the East Division title. In the West, Iowa aims to secure the division title outright, while the five teams tied for second hope the Hawkeyes lose. (The Gophers-Ohio State prediction will be published later in the week.)

Three with intrigue

No. 3 Michigan at Maryland, 11 a.m., FOX

The Terrapins eked out a win at Nebraska last week to gain bowl eligibility. They won't have the horses to hang with the Wolverines, no matter who's serving as Michigan's coach. Michigan 49, Maryland 10

Illinois at Iowa, 2:30 p.m., FS1

The Hawkeyes have won a share of the Big Ten West Division title but will be without defensive back Cooper DeJean, who'll miss the remainder of the season because of a lower leg injury. That's an opening for the Fighting Illini, but the Hawkeyes will close it. Iowa 16, Illinois 13

Nebraska at Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m., NBC

Winner of this game reaches six wins for bowl eligibility. The Cornhuskers need a win and an Iowa loss to keep their faint West title hopes alive. Nebraska ends a nine-game skid against the Badgers, who have lost four of five. Nebraska 23, Wisconsin 20

And the rest

Rutgers at No. 12 Penn State, 11 a.m., FS1

The Nittany Lions fired offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich after a 24-15 loss to Michigan. They'll break out against the Scarlet Knights, who were blanked at Iowa. Penn State 34, Rutgers 10

Purdue at Northwestern, 11 a.m., BTN

The Boilermakers played their best game of the season in rolling up 49 points and 604 yards against the Gophers. Coach David Braun who has the Wildcats on the verge of a bowl berth, had the interim status removed from his title. Look for Northwestern to ride that emotion. Northwestern 27, Purdue 24

Michigan State at Indiana, 11 a.m., BTN

Winner of this game gets the Old Brass Spittoon. Loser cements last place in the East Division. Go with the Hoosiers, who have more offensive talent. Indiana 31, Michigan State 21