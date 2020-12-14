Championship week

The Big Ten on Sunday announced the undercard to Saturday's conference championship game between Ohio State and Northwestern. Dubbed "Champions Week" by the league, the plan was to give every team in the conference a chance to play an extra game after the end of the regular season. That means high-profile cancellations such as Minnesota-Wisconsin and Indiana-Purdue can now be made up.

Friday

Nebraska at Rutgers, 3 p.m. (BTN)

Purdue at Indiana, 6:30 p.m. (BTN)

Saturday

*Ohio State vs. Northwestern, 11 a.m. (Ch. 9)

Gophers at Wisconsin, 3 p.m. (BTN)

Illinois at Penn State, 4:30 p.m. (FS1)

Michigan at Iowa, 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Michigan State at Maryland, 6:30 p.m. (BTN)

*Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis