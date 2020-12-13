The rivalry is reinstated.

After the Gophers had to cancel the border battle with Wisconsin because of COVID-19, the Big Ten conference rescheduled the game for 3 p.m. Saturday at Camp Randall. If the teams hadn't played this season, with the original game slated for Nov. 28, it would have been just the second time in 130 years without a Gophers-Badgers game.

It's the longest-running uninterrupted rivalry in FBS, with the teams having played every year since 1907.

"The Minnesota and Wisconsin rivalry is one of the best in sports," Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said in a statement. "This game means a tremendous amount to the student-athletes, coaches and fans of both schools. We are excited to play and extend this rivalry, as Saturday's game will be the 130th meeting. In a year of constant change, we appreciate the Big Ten, both administrations and each conference member institution for preserving this rivalry."