President Joe Biden is headed to Minnesota to trumpet the new infrastructure law focused on improving roads, bridges and public transportation throughout the United States.

The president is scheduled to visit Dakota County Technical College on Tuesday, where he will talk about "how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will deliver for the American people, create good-paying union jobs, and lower prices by improving the infrastructure for our supply chains," according to a White House announcement.

Biden, a Democrat, signed the legislation into law earlier this month that will bring billions to Minnesota. The White House projects that Minnesota will get $4.5 billion for highways, over $800 million for public transportation, $680 million for water projects, and roughly $300 million for bridges within a five-year span. The state is also expected to see at least $100 million for broadband.

Rosemount, where Biden will speak, is in the Second Congressional District represented by U.S. Rep. Angie Craig. The Democratic congresswoman is expected to face a heated re-election battle next year as her party tries to keep control of the House and Senate in the 2022 midterm elections.

Craig said in a statement she is honored to welcome Biden to her district, adding that the event "demonstrates that we're working tirelessly to make good on our promises, and that we're committed to working on a bipartisan basis to get it done."

Republican Tyler Kistner, who failed to unseat Craig in the 2020 election and is running again to try to oust her next year, said in a statement that "the Democrats know Angie Craig is in serious jeopardy of losing her seat in 2022 and are using their deeply flawed infrastructure legislation as an excuse to bring Joe Biden in to save Craig's floundering political career."

Biden won Dakota County by almost 14 percentage points, and carried the state in the 2020 presidential election.

"A little over one year ago, Minnesotans voted for President Biden in the hope he could break through the partisan nonsense in D.C. and get things done. Despite being in office for less than a year, President Biden has already delivered for Minnesotans everywhere," DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin said ahead of Biden's visit.

"I am glad Minnesotans will have the opportunity to hear directly from the President about how his historic infrastructure law will improve their daily lives," Martin added.

The Republican National Committee criticized the specifics of Biden's Minnesota visit ahead of his speech, as the Democrat contends with ongoing issues such as the economy and the continuing pandemic during his first year in office.

"As Minnesotans prepare for furnace shortages and rising heating costs, it's telling that Joe Biden refuses to discuss the supply chain crisis, much less visit Rosemount's largest private employer – an oil refinery," RNC Spokesperson Preya Samsundarsaid in a statement.