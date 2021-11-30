ROSEMOUNT - Hundreds of people ranging from Ethiopian activists to supporters of former President Donald Trump protested outside President Joe Biden's Minnesota visit.

The Democrat's first visit to the state since being elected president attracted protestors from an array of causes, lining a mile and half of freeway outside of Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount. Biden visited the college to tout the infrastructure law that will bring millions of dollars to Minnesota for roads, bridges and public transportation.

Many Trump supporters had been outside for hours along Highway 52, awaiting Biden's arrival with trucks, vulgar signage and Eminem music. "Trump 2024" and "Build Back Broke" flags decorated the road.

The president's supporters were outnumbered but enthusiastic. Linda Larson of Rosemount was the sole Biden supporter for a time on one stretch of freeway. As Larson stopped to rest her arms that had been holding up a Biden-Harris sign for hours, a man shouted an expletive at her.

"I think it's a sad commentary about our nation," Larson said, referring to the outburst and other interactions she had with Trump supporters Tuesday. "I want the president to know that we're here too."

Ethiopian Minnesotans on all sides of the country's civil war made up the largest group in attendance. Tens of thousands of people have been killed in a year-long conflict there. Nearly a half-million people in Tigray face famine conditions under a months-long government blockade, the Associated Press reported last week.

Groups of Trump supporters gathered across from DCTC before the president arrived.

Solyana Debalke said she was out Tuesday to remind Biden and the United States about what their people are going through.

"We are out here to be a voice for our people back in Ethiopia. Ethiopia is currently under attack, we're in a war," said Debalke.

Still, most of the Ethiopians out protesting Tuesday voted for Biden, said Heaven Bekele.

"We're not against him, we're against his foreign policy against Ethiopia," Bekele said.

Ethiopian Minnesotans on all sides of the civil war are out in Rosemount asking President Biden to re-examine his foreign policy in Ethiopia. @StarTribune pic.twitter.com/08UDQYP7fe — Zoë Jackson (@zoemjack) November 30, 2021

Oromo Minnesotans were in large attendance as well. Minnesota is home to the largest Oromo community outside of Ethiopia. Activist Makarim Abda said the humanitarian aid from the U.S. and other countries is not going to humanitarian causes, and many civilians are still facing genocide.

"There are human rights violations in Ethiopia that need more attention," Abda said.

Other groups were demonstrating near the college as well, dotting Highway 52 as cars sped by. A handful of people protested COVID vaccine mandates and two PETA employees stood with signs, one of them dressed as a dinosaur. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is calling on Biden to appoint a new National Institutes of Healthdirector who will end scientific testing on animals.