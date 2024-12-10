Biden is rushing aid to Ukraine. Both sides are digging in. And everyone is bracing for Trump

The Treasury Department said Tuesday it would disburse $20 billion — the U.S. portion of a $50 billion multinational loan to Ukraine, backed by Russia's frozen central bank assets — before Biden leaves the White House. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the funds ''will provide Ukraine a critical infusion of support.'' And the State Department said Tuesday it had approved the sale of a $266 million package to help Ukraine with the long-term operation and maintenance of F-16 fighter aircraft from the U.S. and other allies.