Beyond the ballot: The slow, urgent work of rebuilding American trust

Or consider Upstream Minnesota, a nonprofit that recognizes that political debates around the environment highlight our differences, overlooking the many ways we align and the many ways people of all beliefs and backgrounds take action daily to care for our shared places. So Upstream is taking action to share these stories of common connection. They host backyard conversations in changing and divided communities. They shift the narrative on how we nurture our shared love of place and, in doing so, they cultivate trust and connection.