Best New Chef behind the menu at Aster House, now open at St. Anthony Main

BIPOC Foodways Alliance and Project Sweetie Pie are hosting a collard greens-centered pop-up at Union Hmong Kitchen (901 W. Lake St., Mpls.) on Oct. 29. Jeniffer Kuria, Ekta Prakash, Sina War and Lutunji Abram will show off their culinary skills and the versatility of this ingredient with dishes and flavors from Cambodia, India, Kenya and the American South. Tickets run $30-50 with proceeds benefitting the BIPOC Foodways Alliance Table, a nonprofit dedicated to telling untold food stories from women of color, elders, immigrant communities and other individuals. Go to the pop-up’s Eventbrite page for more information and the full menu.