A Belle Plaine woman and a Bloomington man were killed in separate crashes Friday afternoon and early Thursday.

Carol Ann Deutsch, 71, of Belle Plaine was southbound on Hwy. 25 north of Belle Plaine when her SUV collided with a pickup truck in the northbound lane east of 208th Lane before 11:30 a.m. Friday, the Minnesota State Patrol said. She died at the scene. The truck's driver, a 30-year-old Jordan man, and an infant girl in his vehicle were not hurt.

Road conditions were wet, the patrol said. Alcohol was not involved, and airbags in both vehicles deployed. Deutsch was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said; the other driver was not, and the baby was restrained.

In the earlier crash, Sean Phillip Stout, 39, of Bloomington was killed when his Jeep drifted off eastbound Hwy. 62 at 34th Avenue in Minneapolis and hit a bridge before 2 a.m. Thursday, the patrol said.

Roads were snowy/icy, the patrol said. Alcohol was involved and Stout was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said; the airbag deployed.