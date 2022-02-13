BEIJING — Germany upset Canada in the semifinals in 2018, so the team, nicknamed Bearers of the Eagle, don't back down against teams with bigger reputations, especially when NHLers aren't around.

That was the case again on Sunday, when the Germans dished out as much as they could to Team USA — with their play and their mouths — as they tried to pull off an upset in the final Group A game at the Beijing Olympics.

After falling behind early, Team USA got rolling and ended up holding on for a 3-2 win to finish group play 3-0 and earn a bye into the quarterfinals.

Gophers forward Matt Knies put his team ahead for good in the second period when he fired in a nifty pass from Nick Abruzzese. Team USA took a 3-1 lead in the third on a goal from Nathan Smith of Minnesota State and seemed to have the game in hand before a late German goal made things interesting. Germany pulled its goalie during the final minute of play and ramped up the pressure.

Team USA pinned Germany in its own end for stretches of the game, leading to some good looks at the net. But Germany goaltender Danny aus den Birken, named best goaltender of the 2018 Olympic Games in PyeongChang, made quality stops.

Germany's industriousness served it well in the first period, when Patrick Hager's power-play goal two minutes in gave it a 1-0 lead. Team USA tied the game with its own power-play goal 5 minutes, 35 seconds into the first when Steven Kampfer, with Brian O'Neill and Kenny Agostino screening, blasted a shot by aus den Birken.

U.S. forechecking has been impressive during group play, and it contributed to its tiebreaking goal in the second. Relentless pressure kept Germany pinned in its own end. Nick Abruzzese fell down behind goal but, from his belly, fed Knies, who fired home with 15:10 left in the period. Germany challenged, claiming goaltender interference, but the goal stood, and Team USA had its first lead of the night. The Gophers freshman forward has impressed in the tournament with his size, skill and awareness.

Team USA failed to score on the power play to open the third, but the forechecking led to another turnover in the German zone. The puck ended up in the slot, where Smith slid a beautiful, backhanded shot through the legs of aus den Birken for a 3-1 lead. Work along the boards by the Gophers' Noah Cates sent the puck into space for Smith to convert.

Germany scored with less than four minutes left when its forechecking led to a goal by former NHL Tom Kuhnhackl.