NOAH CATES Minnesota connection: Stillwater, Minnesota Duluth Olympic experience: First A two-year captain and senior forward for the Bulldogs, Cates, 22, helped UMD win its second consecutive NCAA championship as a freshman in 2019 by contributing nine goals and 14 assists. He followed that up with a 14-goal, 19-assist campaign in the COVID-shortened 2019-20 season during which he earned second-team All-America honors. Last season, the Bulldogs returned to the Frozen Four, and the 6-2, 190-pound Cates had five goals and 14 assists. Cates, a fifth-round draft pick of the Philadelphia Flyers in 2017, helped the United States win a silver medal in the 2019 World Junior Championship. Schedule: Feb. 10, vs. China, 7:10 a.m.; Feb. 11, vs. Canada, 10:10 p.m.; Feb. 13, vs. Germany, 7:10 a.m.; Feb. 14-15, qualification playoffs; Feb. 15-16, quarterfinals; Feb. 17-18, semifinals; Feb. 19, bronze medal game, 7:10 a.m.; gold medal game, 10:10 p.m.

BROCK FABER Minnesota connection: Maple Grove, Gophers Olympic experience: First Faber, a smooth-skating defenseman, has extensive experience with USA Hockey, spending two years at the National Team Development Program in Plymouth, Mich., and skating with several national teams, including the gold medal-winning national junior team in 2021. He was skating for Team USA in the World Junior Championship this winter, but that tournament was canceled after only one game for the United States. With the Gophers, the 6-1, 200-pound Faber, 19, has two goals and nine assists this season. A 2020 second-round draft pick by the Los Angeles Kings, Faber had one goal and 11 assists as a freshman in 2020-21. Schedule: Feb. 10, vs. China, 7:10 a.m.; Feb. 11, vs. Canada, 10:10 p.m.; Feb. 13, vs. Germany, 7:10 a.m.; Feb. 14-15, qualification playoffs; Feb. 15-16, quarterfinals; Feb. 17-18, semifinals; Feb. 19, bronze medal game, 7:10 a.m.; gold medal game, 10:10 p.m.

DREW HELLESON Minnesota connection: Farmington Olympic experience: First A junior defenseman at Boston College, Helleson, 20, earned second-team All-America honors last season after collecting 15 points on four goals and 11 assists. This season, he has two goals and 16 assists in 23 games. The 2019 second-round draft pick of the Colorado Avalanche is a veteran of several U.S. national teams, including the 2021 World Juniors gold medalists. Helleson, 6-3 and 204 pounds, spent two years at Shattuck-St. Mary's in Faribault, amassing 12 goals and 59 assists. Schedule: Feb. 10, vs. China, 7:10 a.m.; Feb. 11, vs. Canada, 10:10 p.m.; Feb. 13, vs. Germany, 7:10 a.m.; Feb. 14-15, qualification playoffs; Feb. 15-16, quarterfinals; Feb. 17-18, semifinals; Feb. 19, bronze medal game, 7:10 a.m.; gold medal game, 10:10 p.m.

SAM HENTGES Minnesota connection: New Brighton, St. Cloud State Olympic experience: First The versatile Hentges, 22, excelled in second- and third-line roles in 2020-21 for St. Cloud State, contributing eight goals and nine assists as the Huskies advanced to the NCAA championship game for the first time. This season, he has been limited to 10 games but had six goals and seven assists entering Saturday. A seventh-round draft pick of the Wild in 2018, Hentges had 10 goals and 10 assists as a freshman in 2018-19. He will be joined in Beijing by St. Cloud State coach Brett Larson, who is serving as an assistant coach for Team USA. Schedule: Feb. 10, vs. China, 7:10 a.m.; Feb. 11, vs. Canada, 10:10 p.m.; Feb. 13, vs. Germany, 7:10 a.m.; Feb. 14-15, qualification playoffs; Feb. 15-16, quarterfinals; Feb. 17-18, semifinals; Feb. 19, bronze medal game, 7:10 a.m.; gold medal game, 10:10 p.m.

MATTHEW KNIES Minnesota connection: Gophers Olympic experience: First The Gophers' loss will be Team USA's gain as Knies, 19, and linemate Ben Meyers are off to Beijing and will miss three February series. A freshman from Phoenix, Knies has shown few growing pains for Minnesota, contributing nine goals and 15 assists in 25 games entering Saturday. Knies is a 2021 second-round draft pick by the Toronto Maple Leafs, and he honed his skills during two years with the Tri-City Storm of the USHL, amassing 31 goals and 56 assists. He also won a bronze medal with the U.S. Junior Select Team in 2019. Schedule: Feb. 10, vs. China, 7:10 a.m.; Feb. 11, vs. Canada, 10:10 p.m.; Feb. 13, vs. Germany, 7:10 a.m.; Feb. 14-15, qualification playoffs; Feb. 15-16, quarterfinals; Feb. 17-18, semifinals; Feb. 19, bronze medal game, 7:10 a.m.; gold medal game, 10:10 p.m.

BEN MEYERS Minnesota connection: Delano, Gophers Olympic experience: First If there has been an Most Valuable Player for the Gophers this season, it's Meyers, who entered Saturday as the team's scoring leader with 10 goals and 15 assists, along with three game-winning goals. Meyers, 23, came up clutch against Michigan on Jan. 22, scoring the winning goal in overtime. He went undrafted by NHL teams but is sure to receive attention as a college free agent. Meyers ranks eighth in Minnesota state history with 278 career points. He led the Fargo Force to the 2018 Clark Cup as USHL champions. Schedule: Feb. 10, vs. China, 7:10 a.m.; Feb. 11, vs. Canada, 10:10 p.m.; Feb. 13, vs. Germany, 7:10 a.m.; Feb. 14-15, qualification playoffs; Feb. 15-16, quarterfinals; Feb. 17-18, semifinals; Feb. 19, bronze medal game, 7:10 a.m.; gold medal game, 10:10 p.m.

AARON NESS Minnesota connection: Roseau, Gophers Olympic experience: First More than a decade removed from his time as a Gophers defenseman, Ness, 31, has kept his pro career going in the AHL. He's in his first season with the Providence Bruins and had nine assists in 31 games through Jan. 26. The 5-10, 184-pound Ness was a second-round draft pick of the New York Islanders in 2008 and has one goal and six assists in 72 career NHL games with the Isles, Washington and Arizona. Most of his pro career has been in the AHL, where he has 45 goals and 224 assists in 516 games. Schedule: Feb. 10, vs. China, 7:10 a.m.; Feb. 11, vs. Canada, 10:10 p.m.; Feb. 13, vs. Germany, 7:10 a.m.; Feb. 14-15, qualification playoffs; Feb. 15-16, quarterfinals; Feb. 17-18, semifinals; Feb. 19, bronze medal game, 7:10 a.m.; gold medal game, 10:10 p.m.

NICK PERBIX Minnesota connection: Elk River, St. Cloud State Olympic experience: First A senior defenseman, the 6-4, 200-pound Perbix helped the Huskies reach their first NCAA championship game in 2021 by collecting seven goals and 16 assists last season. Perbix had two goals and 18 assists entering Saturday, including a series with a goal and seven assists against Miami (Ohio) and a four-assist game against North Dakota. The 23-year-old is a sixth-round pick of the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2017 and will be making his first appearance on a U.S. national team. Schedule: Feb. 10, vs. China, 7:10 a.m.; Feb. 11, vs. Canada, 10:10 p.m.; Feb. 13, vs. Germany, 7:10 a.m.; Feb. 14-15, qualification playoffs; Feb. 15-16, quarterfinals; Feb. 17-18, semifinals; Feb. 19, bronze medal game, 7:10 a.m.; gold medal game, 10:10 p.m.