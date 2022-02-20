BEIJING — Paula Moltzan was close to putting a cherry on top of successful Olympics.

She helped the United States reach the semifinals of the mixed parallel slalom at the Yanqing National Skiing Center. But that's when Moltzan, who is from Prior Lake, fell near the final gates while racing against Germany.

Moltzan bounced back to win her bronze medal match against Norway, but the Norwegians won on a tiebreaker with the United States finishing fourth. Team USA entered the event as the sixth seed, so the finish was a little better than expected in the rather unique event.

This is just the second time the mixed team parallel slalom has been held at an Olympics. Teams of four — two men and two women — race each other, side by side, down the course (gender versus gender, of course). The winner earns a point for their team. If there is a 2-2 tie, the lowest cumulative time is used as the tiebreaker. The tiebreaker was needed to determine the winner of the USA-Norway matchup. That's how close the USA was to a medal.

Moltzan's Olympics was still a success. She finished 14th in the giant slalom and eighth in the slalom, the top U.S. finisher in both races. She watched teammate Mikaela Shiffrin, a medal favorite in both evens, shockingly fall in giant slalom and miss a gate in slalom. Moltzan was at the bottom of the hill watching when her other teammate, Nina O'Brien, suffer a gruesome broken left leg just seconds from the finish.

While hurting for her friends, Moltzan, 27, was able to carry on and represent Team USA well. And this success will propel her into the World Cup circuit.