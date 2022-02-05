ZHANGJIAKOU, CHINA — She came into the race happy, healthy and fit. That was good enough to power Jessie Diggins to a sixth-place finish Saturday in the women's 15-kilometer skiathlon, as the cross-country skier from Afton began a full schedule at the Beijing Olympics.

Norway's Therese Johaug won the race, adding a fourth Olympic medal to her resume. She finished in 44 minutes, 13.70 seconds. Russia's Natalia Nepryaeva earned silver, 30.2 seconds back, and Theresa Stadlober of Austria got bronze in the first Olympic race at the National Cross-Country Centre in the mountains north of Beijing.

Diggins was in 10th place after the first half of the race, when skiers used the classical technique. During the second half, raced in the freestyle technique, she made up ground. Diggins finished 50.5 seconds behind Johaug's winning time.

She is expected to race next in the women's freestyle sprint on Tuesday..

The women's skiathlon was the first medal event of the Beijing Games, which staged its first full day of competition Saturday. More medals were set for presentation later in the day in freestyle skiing, speedskating, ski jumping, short-track speedskating and biathlon.

Diggins, the gold medalist in 2018 with Kikkan Randall in the team sprint, was seeded sixth in the skiathlon, which includes a 7.5k classic leg and 7.5k freestyle leg. She finished fifth in the event at the 2018 Winter Games.

Diggins has potentially five more races at these Games. She will compete next in the women's sprint on Tuesday.

After arriving in Beijing last week, Diggins had a chance to check out the course, which no skiers outside of China had seen.

"I really, really like it,'' she said. "It looks like a really fair course. The uphills are really wide and straight, so it should provide a lot of opportunity for passing. The downhills aren't overly technical, which means there's a lot of rest.

"That said, I think the pacing will be really important, especially at 6,000 feet. But the snow looks great, and the stadium is huge.''

Zhengjiakou is known for its frigid temperatures, and despite Saturday's bright sunshine, it was only 16 degrees with a wind chill of minus-2. Because of the cold, Diggins said, the snow felt slow in practice sessions, but she didn't consider that a detriment.

Given that several athletes had tested positive for COVID since arriving in China, she was happy and relieved just to make it to her first race without incident.

"I'm not putting any pressure on myself,'' she said. "I'm just excited to go out there and race at the Olympics.

"It never gets old, even though this is my third one. You still get so excited seeing the rings, being in the Athlete Village, just getting that feel of the world coming together. I plan to just take that excitement and happiness with me into the race.''