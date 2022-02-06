BEIJING - It was nice just to play a game, Team USA women's hockey players said before the beginning of the Olympics.

It didn't matter that, aside from going at each other in practice over the last several months, the only other competition they had was Canada during an exhibition tour that was cut short due to COVID-19.

Facing strange and different teams, in a strange and different country, at the Olympics was a good thing. At least that was the idea.

In less than a week of action at the Wukesong Sports Center, it's again all about the U.S. and Canada in this tournament. Everyone else is training fodder.

After laying waste to fellow Group A opponents, the next iron-sharpens-iron moment between the women's hockey behemoths comes on Tuesday (Monday night Minnesota time) when the U.S. plays Canada in the final game of group play for both teams.

Team USA will enter the game after an 8-0 rout of Switzerland on Sunday that was over in the first period when the United States pumped in five goals. Team USA is 3-0 in group play and have outscored opponents 18-2.

Hillary Knight scored two goals in the first period Sunday, giving her nine for her Olympic career, tying her for fifth all time.

Jessie Compher, Kelly Pannek and Amanda Kessel each found the net in the period, during which Team USA outshot the Swiss, 22-4. Eight different USA players scored a point in the first.

The unfortunate part of it is that Switzerland's goalkeeper was Saskia Maurer, who plays at St. Thomas for Joel Johnson, the U.S. coach. In all, there are four players for Switzerland with Minnesota ties. Team captain Laura Stadler played at Minnesota Duluth. Defender Nicole Vallario is Maurer's teammate at St. Thomas. Laura Zimmermann is St. Cloud State signee.

They were no match for the Americans. Maurer was lifted after the first period. Pannek, former Gopher, and Compher each scored their second goal of the evening during the second period as Team USA extended its lead to 7-0.

Now Team USA will face its biggest rival and biggest roadblock to winning gold in Beijing. It should be pointed out that Team USA lost to Canada in group play four years ago in South Korea, but knocked them off in overtime in the gold-medal game.

This matchup might not qualify as a juicy preview of what the final could be. All five teams in Group A automatically advance to the quarterfinals and will be joined by the top three teams from Group B. So little is on the line besides seeding, and the skill level of the other teams doesn't make that much of priority. Both teams might hold a little back, give younger players ice time and get ready for the round that counts.

Canada will face the Russian Olympic Committee before facing the USA, but it outscored Switzerland and Finland 23-2 in its first two games and look determined to reclaim gold. The U.S. has been more methodical, beating Finland 5-2 in its opener before beating the Russians 5-0.