The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics will be televised on NBC (Ch. 11), USA Network and CNBC, with live streaming of every event and replays on Peacock's premium tier, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. (Events are listed in Central time, which is 14 hours behind Beijing time.)

Wednesday's Best Bets

Curling: Chris Plys of Duluth, who is competing in mixed doubles and men's curling, begins his daunting Olympics schedule with his opening mixed doubles match with Vicky Persinger against the first Olympic curlers from Australia, Tahli Gill and Dean Hewitt (6:05 a.m., streaming; 5 p.m. replay, USA). The American pair plays again at 7:05 p.m. against Italy on USA.

Women's hockey: The Olympic tournament gets underway with two games: Canada vs. Switzerland (10:10 p.m., USA) and host China vs. the Czech Republic (10:10 p.m., streaming). The two games feature about a dozen players with ties to Minnesota colleges or high schools.

Wednesday

USA

5 pm - 7 pm

Mixed Doubles Curling - U.S. vs. Australia

7 pm - 9 pm

Mixed Doubles Curling - U.S. vs. Italy (LIVE)

9 pm - 10:10 pm

Men's Alpine Skiing - Men's Downhill Training (LIVE)

10:10 pm - 12:30 am

Women's Ice Hockey - Switzerland vs. Canada (LIVE)

12:30 am - 2 am

Mixed Doubles Curling - U.S. vs. Norway (LIVE)

Thursday

USA

3 a.m. - 7:30 a.m.

Women's Freestyle Skiing - Moguls Qualifying (LIVE)

Men's Freestyle Skiing - Moguls Qualifying (LIVE)

Mixed Doubles Curling - U.S. vs. Norway

Mixed Doubles Curling - Italy vs. Switzerland

6:30 am - 7:10 am

Women's Ice Hockey - Pregame Show

7:10 am - 9:30 am

Women's Ice Hockey - U.S. vs. Finland (LIVE)

9:30 am - 11:30 am

Mixed Doubles Curling - Norway vs. Canada

4 pm - 10:10 pm

Mixed Doubles Curling - Canada vs. Switzerland (LIVE)

Women's Ice Hockey - U.S. vs. Finland

Mixed Doubles Curling - Italy vs. Norway

9:10 pm - 11:30 pm

Women's Ice Hockey - Russian Olympic Committee vs. Switzerland (LIVE)

12:30 pm - 1:30 am

Mixed Doubles Curling - U.S. vs. Sweden (LIVE)

NBC

7 pm - 11 pm

Figure Skating - Team Event (LIVE)

Men's Short Program

Rhythm Dance

Women's Freestyle Skiing - Moguls Qualifying

Men's Freestyle Skiing - Moguls Qualifying

11:35 pm - 1 am