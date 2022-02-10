BEIJING - Passes didn't connect. Turnovers were made in the attacking end. The opponents' physicality affected play.

It looked like Team USA had a lot of work to do.

This would have been a problem against better teams. But China was the opponent on Thursday. And Team USA had time to unclog the fuel injectors.

Once the team got going, it was no contest.

After a breakthrough goal by Brendan Brisson late in the first period, the skill level took over in the second as Team USA ended up cruising to a 8-0 victory in the Olympic opener for both teams.

Sean Farrell, a forward from Harvard, had a hat trick and two assists to lead USA. Ben Meyers, the Gophers leading scorer, added a goal and had two assists.

After surviving a first period in which China players put them on their keisters whenever possible, Team USA's talent took over in the second as it scored three goals to take a 4-0 lead. The speed and the flair that it will rely on during the Games showed up in that period as the USA put the game out of question.

Team USA needed China as a first opponent. The Chinese team was nearly removed from the Olympics over concerns that it would not be able to play up to international standards. China did what it could to boost the roster, turning to the international transfer portal to include 11 Canadiens and seven Americans.

One American on China is Jake Chelios, son of Team USA legend Chris Chellios.

China acquitted itself well in the first period with physical play. Gophers defenseman Brock Faber left the game for a few moments in the first when an elbow from Zesen Zhang sent him into the boards. China's Ye Jinuang was popping everyone he could before 34-year old Justin Abdelkader engaged him a couple of times.

Team USA looked totally different in the second period. Noah Cates, a Stillwater native who plays for Minnesota Duluth, buried a no-look pass from Farrell for a 2-0 lead. Brian O'Neill, the only returning player from the last Olympic team, made it 3-0 near the nine minute mark. Faber's poke check led to a three-on-two break, with Farrell roofing a shot past China goaltender Jeremy Smith just before the end of the period for a 4-0 lead.

And there was more in the third period, as Farrell a second goal off a feed from Steven Kamper for a 5-0 lead.

The three Gophers on the team acquitted themselves well. In addition to Meyers and Faber, Matt Knies made smart plays and was a forechecking fiend while adding an assist. Meyers made it 6-0 in third with a beautiful backhand pass by Smith. Matt Beniers made it 7-0 before Farrell got his trick with a finish from the slot.