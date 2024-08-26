Behind the rhetoric, a presidential campaign is a competition about how to tell the American story

Americans live in one of the only societies that was built not upon hundreds of years of common culture but upon stories themselves — ''the shining city upon the hill,'' ''life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,'' ''all men are created equal." Even memorable ad campaigns — ''Baseball, hot dogs, apple pie and Chevrolet" — are part of this. In some ways, the United States — not coincidentally, the place where the frontier myth, Hollywood and Madison Avenue were all born — willed itself into existence and significance by iterating and reiterating its story as it went.