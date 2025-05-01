AP PHOTOS: Pakistani truck art elevates heavy transport into mobile masterpieces

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan — Trucks thunder along Pakistan's dusty highways and through bustling city streets, like rolling canvases ablaze with color and poetry, transforming heavy transport into mobile masterpieces and offering a window into the country's folk culture.
The roots of Pakistani truck art go back to British colonial rule, when owners began adorning their vehicles with intricate floral patterns, calligraphy, and cultural motifs.
What started as modest embellishments has evolved into artistry. Painters, welders, electricians, and metalworkers collaborate to elevate commercial trucks into personalized symbols of pride and regional identity.
There are camel bone inlays in Balochistan, intricate wood carvings in Peshawar, and disco-inspired detail in Rawalpindi.
Muhammad Ashfaq, a 55-year-old from Rawalpindi, has been painting trucks for over four decades.
''Each client comes with their own vision and budget,'' said Ashfaq. ''We ask which style they prefer: Peshawar, Hazara, Swat, Pindi, Mandi Bahauddin, or Karachi.''
Pindi style is considered the most flamboyant, characterized by vivid colors, elaborate stickers, mirror work, and dense layering of design elements.
''Pindi style is like a bride getting ready for her wedding,'' says Farrukh Sana, a truck driver who recently upgraded his vehicle with the vibrant design. ''We feel happy when people admire our truck. It's a symbol of hard work and beauty.''