Martin Scorsese to produce documentary with Pope Francis, 'Aldeas — A New Story'

''Now, more than ever, we need to talk to each other, listen to one another cross-culturally," Scorsese said in a statement. "One of the best ways to accomplish this is by sharing the stories of who we are, reflected from our personal lives and experiences. It helps us understand and value how each of us sees the world. It was important to Pope Francis for people across the globe to exchange ideas with respect while also preserving their cultural identity, and cinema is the best medium to do that.''