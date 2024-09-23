Banned Books Week starts with mixed messages as reports show challenges both up and down

According to PEN, bans are tallied through local media reports, ''school district websites, and school board minutes, as well as organizational partners'' such as the Florida Freedom to Read Project and Let Utah Read. The library association relies primarily on local media and accounts from public librarians. And the two organizations have differing definitions of ''ban,'' a key reason their numbers vary so greatly. For the ALA, a ban is the permanent removal of a book from a library's collection. Should hundreds of books be pulled from a library for review, then returned, they are not counted as banned, but listed as a single ''challenge.''