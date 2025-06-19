The Latest: Israel attacks Arak heavy water reactor, Iranian state TV says

Israel attacked Iran's Arak heavy water reactor, Iranian state television said Thursday. The report said there was ''no radiation danger whatsoever" and that the facility had been already evacuated before the attack.
Israel warned earlier Thursday morning it would attack the facility and urged the public to flee the area.
Meanwhile, Israel's main southern hospital sustained a direct hit Thursday from an Iranian missile, with officials reporting ''extensive damage'' there. A spokesperson for the Soroka Medical Center in Beer Sheba said the hospital suffered ''extensive damage'' in different areas and people were wounded in the attack.
The seventh day of conflict came a day after Iran's supreme leader rejected U.S. calls for surrender and warned that any military involvement by the Americans would cause ''irreparable damage to them.''
Here's the latest:
Several countries prepare to evacuate their citizens from Iran and Israel
Japan, China and Indonesia said Thursday they were preparing to help evacuate their citizens from Iran and Israel as the conflict between the two countries intensified.