The Latest: Israel attacks Arak heavy water reactor, Iranian state TV says

And the Indonesian government said it would evacuate its citizens from Iran. Foreign Affairs Minister Sugiono said, ''Our citizens are at risk. Over the past two days, Israel's attacks have grown more intense, not only targeting the military, but also civilians.'' About 386 Indonesians, mostly students, are in Iran, primarily in the city of Qom, he said. His ministry, meanwhile, said earlier that about 194 Indonesians are in Israel, the majority of whom are in the southern city of Rafah.