Rebuilding one of the nation's oldest Black churches to begin at Juneteenth ceremony

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A ceremonial groundbreaking will be held Thursday for the rebuilding of one of the nation's oldest Black churches, whose congregants first gathered outdoors in secret before constructing a wooden meetinghouse in Virginia.
The First Baptist Church of Williamsburg officially established itself in 1776, although parishioners met before then in fields and under trees in defiance of laws that prevented African Americans from congregating. Free and enslaved members erected the original church house around 1805, laying the foundation with recycled bricks.
Reconstructing the 16-foot by 32-foot (5-meter by 10-meter) building will help demonstrate that ''Black history is American history,'' First Baptist Pastor Reginald F. Davis told The Associated Press before the Juneteenth groundbreaking.
''Oral history is one thing but to have an image to go along with the oral history makes a greater impact on the psyche of oppressed people," said Davis, who leads the current 215-member congregation in a 20th Century church that is less than a mile from the original site. "Black Americans have been part of this nation's history before and since the Declaration of Independence.''
The original building was destroyed by a tornado in 1834. First Baptist's second structure, built in 1856, stood there for a century. But the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation, a living history museum, bought the property in 1956 and turned the space into a parking lot.
Colonial Williamsburg had covered the costs of building First Baptist's current church house. But for decades it failed to tell the church's pioneering history and the stories of other colonial Black Americans.
In recent years, the museum has placed a growing emphasis on telling a more complete story about the nation's founding. Colonial Williamsburg's rebuilding of the church is an opportunity to tell Black history and resurrect the stories of those who originally built it.
Telling Virginia's untold story