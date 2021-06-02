BALTIMORE – The Twins' mastery over the Orioles, and the Orioles' failure against everybody, finally came to an end on Tuesday. But it's going to be hard for the visitors to shake the feeling that Baltimore's 7-4 win at Camden Yards wasn't at all inevitable.

The Twins' makeshift lineup built some hugely promising scoring opportunities, and they got some big hits — just never in the same inning. Meanwhile, the Orioles took advantage of an oddly knock-off version of Michael Pineda, normally the Twins' most dependable yet somehow least spectacular starter.

It all added up to a loss that felt as random as the weather, as arbitrary as a coin flip. Or maybe when you play an opponent that you've beaten 16 straight times, recency bias makes it difficult to believe you can lose.

It happened, though, for the first time since March 30, 2018, just one victory shy of the Twins' longest streak ever, 17 straight against the Red Sox in 1965-66. The Orioles snapped their 14-game losing streak, and did it mostly by accomplishing something truly rare: Flustering Pineda.

Cedric Mullins drilled the big right-hander's second pitch of the game off the wall in right-center, a ball that took long enough for emergency outfielders Willians Astudillo and Kyle Garlick to track down to allow Mullins to reach third with a triple.

Two pitches later, Trey Mancini fouled a pitch that struck catcher Mitch Garver in the crotch, causing him to lie on the ground for several minutes before leaving the game.

Talk about an omen. When play resumed, Mancini laced a single up the middle, scoring Mullins.

Pineda escaped further incident that inning, and cruised through an easy second. But the third inning was unlike any Pineda has endured as a Twin. Four consecutive Orioles lined singles to the outfield, scoring two of them. A ground out added another run, and Ryan Mountcastle's two-out double brought home a fourth.

The four-run 31-pitch inning was enough, manager Rocco Baldelli decided, turning the game over to the bullpen. Pineda's three innings amounted to the shortest start of his three-year career as a Twin, and tied for the second-shortest of his career. He hadn't allowed a four-run inning since June 23, 2019, and had allowed five in a game only once since then.

But the Twins seemed to sense that they could rally. Garlick hit a solo home run in the third inning to temporarily tie the game, and Astudillo hit another solo shot in the eighth.

And there were so many missed chances.

Minnesota put runners on first and third with one out in the fifth, but Garlick struck out and Josh Donaldson, after working the count to 3-2, did the same on a Bruce Zimmermann cutter.

The next inning, doubles by Nelson Cruz and Alex Kirilloff produced a run, and a walk to Jorge Polanco extended the threat and ended Zimmermann's night. But ground outs by Miguel Sano and Astudillo extinguished that chance.

In the seventh, two one-out walks and a hit batter loaded the bases, but the Twins managed just one run on Alex Kirilloff's single. And in the ninth, Kirilloff came to the plate as the tying run, after a Nelson Cruz walk and a Trevor Larnach double. But Orioles righthander Cole Sulser struck him out on a 95-mph fastball, then got Jorge Polanco on a fly out — after narrowing missing a home run that curved foul — to set off a sigh-of-relief celebration among the 5,337 in attendance.