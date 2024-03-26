The news of a bridge collapse in Baltimore stirs memories of a similar disaster that took place nearly two decades ago when the Interstate 35W bridge gave out during rush hour in Minneapolis.

A container ship struck a support column for the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Maryland early Tuesday morning, plunging an estimated seven motorists into the Patapsco River below. A federal investigation into the 2007 Minneapolis bridge collapse, which killed 13 people and injured 145, found a "design error" that made the span incapable of supporting the weight that led its supports to give out.

It's unclear why the cargo ship crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge on Tuesday. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore declared a state of emergency and federal investigators were on the scene that morning.