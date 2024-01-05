Just about any kid would be thrilled to be gifted with an outdoor getaway that includes hammocks, a zip-line, a curving slide, a rock climbing wall, a library stocked with more than 300 graphic novels and even a secret door — accessed by pulling a hidden lever — that leads to an escape-hatch ladder. (Heck, even a few adults might think this sounds like a dream come true.)

East Bethel’s Isaac Potts takes a ride on the zip-line while his brother Logan looks on. The new backyard build from Joy Collaborative includes hammocks, curving slide, rock climbing wall, library and even a secret door.

Impressive as the newly built structure is, the story of how this magical spot came together is even better. It's a tale that includes caring adults from all over the metro who rallied together to create something truly special.

In reality, 10-year-old Isaac Potts' has cystic fibrosis (CF) and undergoes twice-daily sessions with a pressurized vest that vibrates his chest to loosen and thin mucus. Another reality? Because of the disorder, he must take 40 pills every day.

But thanks to local nonprofit Joy Collaborative, there's a new reality in his life: An architect- and interior design-driven custom treehouse in his East Bethel backyard. It includes plenty of ways for him to engage in more physical play, which is an important factor in supporting his heart, muscle and lung function.

"We had applied to Make-A-Wish Foundation of Minnesota, whose purpose is to create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses," explained Melynda, Isaac's mother. "They asked if he wanted to do something like take a trip or meet someone special, but the treehouse was his idea."

Joining forces

Joy Collaborative recruits volunteer designers, architects and builders to create therapeutic designs for kids.

Isaac's wish made its way to Joy Collaborative, a local nonprofit that recruits volunteer designers, architects and builders to create therapeutic designs for kids, using in-kind donations of supplies. Some of the nonprofit's projects are larger in scope such as The Bridge for Youth, a youth homeless shelter, the Ronald McDonald House and the Firefighters for Healing's Transitional Healing Center in Minneapolis.

But the nonprofit's other projects, like Isaac's treehouse, are custom-built life-enriching spaces for youth with life-limiting conditions. The builds, called Joy Rooms, are created at no cost to the recipient.

Mark Ostrom, the nonprofit's founder, executive director and creative director, said while providing plenty of opportunities for therapeutic play was clearly an objective, the team started this project the way they always do; they ask kids for a Top 10 list that doesn't include worries about money or thoughts of what parents will say.

"We tell kids the only rule that you have to respect is gravity," Ostrom said.

Isaac and his family met with Veronica McCracken, an Interior Design Discipline Lead with downtown Minneapolis-based MSR Design. "We talked about his wish and his condition, and we considered the scope of the project," she said.

One key inspirational factor? The sketches that Isaac drew and shared with the team. "Our clients usually don't sketch anything for us, so already this project was more personal and brought us so much joy, knowing that his creativity was our starting point," McCracken said.

One key moment for McCracken was Isaac's excitement when he put on a VR headset in the studio and saw the completed model in 3D. "He was open to everything we showed him, and he had such positive energy," she recalled. "I was struck by how he really wanted to share the treehouse with his brother, Logan, who's a year older."

The team at MSR was joined by interior designers Tim Mohnkern of Unique Carpets, LTD, and Lucy Penfield of Lucy Interiors, along with Gardner Builders, which constructed the treehouse.

"This was a boy-meets-adventure scenario, and we loved creating this magic for Isaac," Penfield said. "We created a treasure hunt experience, filling the space with things like telescopes, binoculars and a dart board. We wanted to give him a place to just be a kid and explore in what he calls his 'secret haven.' "

Furnishing and decorations include a table and chairs to play board games, bean bag chairs in the loft, two huge sunsails hanging from the ceiling and a vintage marquee sign from Hunt and Gather that says, "U Rock." "It was all about empowering him and helping him feel great," Penfield adds. As a perfect finishing touch, her team created a custom flag with Isaac's initials that hangs by the front door.

Joy Collaborative - 22585 Tippecanoe St NE, East Bethel, MN 55011

Construction took place during Isaac's MEA break in mid-October, so he was out with the crew daily. "He's a character, and he's got a big personality," his mom reported. "He was out there like a little supervisor, chatting with the guys as they worked, wearing a hard hat they'd given him."

For their part, Isaac and brother Logan have been joyfully welcoming neighborhood friends into this new playspace. One warm night, they even ate dinner out there.

"They're going to have a great time making so making memories," his mom said.

Julie Kendrick is a freelance writer in Minneapolis. Follow her on Twitter @KendrickWorks.