In designing a space, one place to start is to be inspired by a season. A seasonal inspiration can allow for a springboard to a design especially as it relates to color. Seasonal design can also allow an opportunity to transition or rotate your décor throughout the seasons.

In the winter, we often think of colors such as white and taupe that seem to mimic the wintry weather, while in spring we typically see a shift to more fanciful and playful colors that are bright and friendly such as yellows and pinks. In summer, in some geographic areas there is a focus on natural elements such as beaches and oceans, with a gravitation toward blues and soft greens. In fall we a see a shift to warm colors such as red, orange and deep yellow.

Where to begin

Before you purchase furniture or décor, a great place to start is with an inspiration. An inspiration can be a previously designed space, a specific piece of furniture or art or even a travel destination that inspired you. Upon selecting an inspiration, allow your intuition to be your guide. Evaluate those elements that inspired you, whether it's color, design or architecture.

Getting started

After you kick-start your design with inspiration, build upon your design by incorporating a selection of similar elements. In general, colors that are tints, tones and shades of the same color will blend well together as will colors that are complimentary on a color wheel.

Warm fall colors adds coziness and warmth to a guest bedroom.

Fall

Fall is a season that is typically associated with warm colors. These colors are typically "fire" colors such as red, orange, yellow and even brown. In décor, these warm colors can help to add a sense of coziness to a space. These colors work especially well in large, cavernous rooms and spaces in which the goal is to make a space feel less cavernous and homier and more comfortable.

A white-on-white color scheme creates a winter white color story.

Winter

Winter is a time when, in many instances, the climate is dominated by cold, snowy nights and shortened darker days. Colors such as white, taupe and light gray can help a space feel brighter. This is also a great time to add and incorporate extra light into a space as well.

Fresh, spring colors helps to add a sense of vibrancy in a children’s bedroom.

Spring

This is the time of year when bright, playful colors dominate. Vibrant colors in a space can help to uplift a space and even help to make a space feel "happier" and more inviting. Spring colors can be fanciful such as hot pink and cotton candy blue, or more subdued such as pastel colors such as pink, yellow and mint green.

Various shades of blue and green help to extend a cool, summer vibe in a lakeside home.

Summer

Summer is typically a time when thoughts of sun, sand and beach come to mind. Nautical elements and textured materials also blend with water inspired colors such as blue and green.

Cathy Hobbs, based in New York City, is an Emmy Award-winning television host and a nationally known interior design home staging expert and short-term rental/vacation home designer with offices in New York City and the Hudson Valley. Contact her at info@cathyhobbs.com or visit her website at cathyhobbs.com.