Students across Minnesota are starting a new academic year today — some in schools, wearing masks and separated from their classmates, and some at home in front of computer screens.

The state’s traditional post-Labor Day start to the school year is anything but typical amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many of the state’s largest districts, including Minneapolis, St. Paul, Mounds View and Osseo, are starting the year with distance learning. Minneapolis Public Schools Superintendent Ed Graff spent the morning sitting in on classes and teachers’ meetings throughout the district — virtually.

In an advisory meeting — a kind of virtual homeroom period — at Edison High School, Graff watched as 11th-graders spent the first period of the new school year checking in and getting tech support from teacher Jacquelyn Belisle. Instead of greeting friends and settling into their desks, the students watched from home as Belisle explained how they could contact the virtual school counselor’s office to change their class schedules and how to manage the barrage of e-mails they’ll be receiving from teachers and classmates.

Because all of the students had their cameras turned off (they are not required to be visible on screen), Belisle’s was the only face on screen and voice in the virtual classroom. Students responded to Belisle’s questions by typing messages into a chat window. She asked how the students were feeling on the first day of such a strange school year. Several said they were feeling good, though a few were less enthusiastic.

“I’m feeling tired and hoping I can get some clarity about how this school year will go,” one responded.

Deb Coy led her senior government class on the first day of school Sept. 8 at Carlton High School in Carlton, Minn. Carlton will be implementing a hybrid style for this school year with students being in person two days and online three days each week.

A little later, the superintendent popped in on a first-day session for 7th and 8th graders at Jefferson Community School, where teachers were instructing students about how to log in to participate in classroom activities. Teacher Tucker Jensen encouraged the students to greet each other, either by speaking into their microphones or by typing in their messages. Several dashed off the same terse greeting: “gm.” Jensen smiled.

“I’m going to assume that means good morning,” he said.

Elsewhere, Gov. Tim Walz greeted students in person at Wyoming Elementary School in the Forest Lake school district, and was scheduled to drop in on a virtual classroom of Bloomington students. Outside the elementary school, where buses were dropping students off for in-person instruction, Walz said he was happy to see excitement on students’ faces — even behind masks. He said his son started the morning logging online for his classes in a different school district — an example of how communities and schools are taking different approaches, depending on how much the virus is spreading.

“Our goal was to craft a policy based on the best science, to craft a policy based on the best educational model, and to craft a policy hand in hand with local elected officials and parents to make sure communities were invested in what we’re doing with their children,” Walz said.

In the Elk River school district, in the northwest corner of the metro area, elementary students were back full time, while middle and high school students began their studies in hybrid mode. About 14% of the district’s students, meanwhile, opted to stay at home and enroll in the district’s distance learning option.

Despite having to juggle so many different forms of instruction, Superintendent Daniel Bittman said Tuesday afternoon that the district hadn’t run into any unexpected problems on the first day back in session. There were no reports of students or parents pushing back on the mask-wearing requirement, and all of the school buses had run on schedule.

Bittman said he visited schools and was glad to see students and teachers eager to be back — even if they have to deal with changes prompted by the pandemic.

“Every child had a mask, every child was happy,” Bittman said. “I was in a kindergarten classroom this morning, and a little girl said: Did you know we need to wear masks?”

A few districts have pushed back their start dates to mid-September, seeking more time to plan for the extraordinary circumstances. Others are testing plans for hybrid learning, in which students learn from home during part of the week and come to school for a day or two, under tight rules about classroom capacity limits and social distancing.

Some, mostly outside the metro area, are fully reopening, though students and teachers are required to wear masks and some classes and activities have been altered to maintain distancing.

For many districts, the first week of school will have another twist. Instead of classes starting right away, teachers plan to spend the week meeting individually with students and their families, either in person or virtually. School leaders say reconnecting with students after a tumultuous several months — including the emergency shift to distance learning in the spring, a summer of social unrest, and the economic and public health disruptions of the virus itself — is critical for success in the new school year.

Schools are also bracing for the possibility of having to change those plans because of increased local spread of the virus or outbreaks among students and school staff. Already, a handful of Minnesota schools and districts have had to make last-minute changes after students and teachers tested positive for the virus and had to quarantine.

Staff writers Katie Galioto, Mara Klecker and Anthony Lonetree contributed to this story.