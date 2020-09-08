Two COVID-19 deaths were reported by Minnesota health officials Tuesday along with 387 newly confirmed infections from the novel coronavirus that causes the respiratory disease.

The daily figures by the Minnesota Department of Health were predictably lower on the first day after a holiday weekend, when there was less testing and reporting of cases.

State health officials will be closely watching for any increase in cases over the next four weeks that could be linked to group activities over the holiday or the resumption of K-12 and college classes.

While people 70 and older have suffered 80% of the 1,862 COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota health officials are concerned that younger, healthier teens and adults could spread the virus back to this at-risk population. One death reported Tuesday involved a Hennepin County resident in the 75 to 79 age range while the other involved a Ramsey County resident in the 45 to 49 age range.

The state reported on Tuesday that 257 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 135 people who needed intensive care due to breathing problems or other complications from their infections. That is well below the daily high of 606 on May 28, and a more recent peak of 337 on Aug. 11.

The hospitalization figure is at its lowest since July 27 — reflecting improved oxygen management and medication options that are improving outcomes and shortening lengths-of-stay.

The total of known infections in Minnesota has now reached 81,608, including 74,235 people who have recovered to the point they are no longer considered infection risks or required to isolate themselves.

One concern for health officials is that case growth has increased in recent weeks in the absence of testing growth.

Trends in testing and confirmed infections have tracked closely for months. However, the state’s COVID-19 dashboard showed that the rate of confirmed infections per 100,000 people per day increased from 11 on Aug. 15 to 13 on Aug. 30. In that same time frame, testing per 10,000 residents per week declined slightly from 181 to 177.

Winona and Blue Earth counties have shown upticks in confirmed cases, at least partly related to the return of college students.

Winona County’s confirmed case count has increased from 243 on Aug. 1 to 622 now. A COVID-19 dashboard maintained by Winona State University showed 97 confirmed infections as of Aug. 30, though not all cases involved people on campus. The dashboard listed 148 students or staff in isolation on and off campus due to confirmed or probable infections on Aug. 30, and 122 people in quarantine due to possible exposures to the virus.

Mankato State University’s dashboard listed as of Sept. 2 a total of 128 infections self-reported by students, including 56 active cases involving students who had been on campus. The dashboard listed 27 students in isolation or quarantine on campus as of Sept. 2.