Authorities have identified the artist shot and killed Wednesday while painting a mural as a 66-year-old city native.
Authorities identify St. Paul victim of random shooting in Lowertown
Police say Carrie Shobe Kwok was painting a mural when a Belle Plaine man shot her at random.
The St. Paul Police Department said the Ramsey County Medical Examiner has identified Carrie Shobe Kwok as the woman killed while working on a mural near the Lowertown Lofts Artist Cooperative where she and other artists lived.
Police Chief Axel Henry said in a news conference Thursday that there is no indication Kwok knew the shooter, adding that her death was one of the most brazen acts he’s seen in 30 years of policing.
“[This killing is] one of the most cold-blooded things I’ve ever seen in my life. And as, what appears to be right now, a random act performed in a manner like that — I’ve never seen anything like that even in a movie. It is awful,” Henry said. “As the evidence comes out in the next few days, I hope we use this as an opportunity to really revisit how serious we are as a state and as a country about the types of violence that have become all too common.”
Kwok’s death comes days before the St. Paul fall art crawl, an annual event showcasing work from artists across Lowertown and Minnesota. In a statement, event organizers said they hope to honor Kwok’s memory.
“Her passion for creativity reminds us of the essential role that art plays in our community — it connects us, heals us, and allows us to express our deepest emotions,” St. Paul Art Collective Executive Director Mariusz Kujawski said in a statement. “Let us come together to celebrate not only the art she created but also the vibrant contributions each of you makes to our collective artistic journey.”
The man suspected of killing Kwok was tracked to Belle Plaine where St. Paul officers attempted to arrest him. St. Paul Police said the man was armed with a handgun when he was confronted by the officers, and two St. Paul officers shot him.
Both officers gave the man medical aid before he was airlifted to HCMC where he died. The officers involved in that shooting were placed on standard administrative leave as the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigates that shooting. Although police have not named the suspect, a family member identified him as Seantrell Murdock, 29, of Belle Plaine.
The shooting marks the 20th homicide in St. Paul this year. There were 24 by this time last year, according to a Star Tribune database.
Staff writers Paul Walsh and Elliot Hughes contributed to this story.
Monopoly: St. Paul Edition is set to come out June 18, 2025, and its makers are plotting which local institutions and landmarks should make the board.