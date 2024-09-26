St. Paul police officers were involved in a fatal shooting Thursday morning of a person in Belle Plaine, an incident that is connected to a homicide a day earlier in St. Paul, officials said.
Police involved in fatal shooting in Belle Plaine that’s tied to artist’s death in St. Paul
St. Paul police were involved in the shooting in the Scott County suburb.
The gunfire in Belle Plaine occurred about 6:30 a.m. Thursday, St. Paul Police Sgt. Mike Ernster said. He told the Star Tribune that he was unable at this early stage to say whether the gunfire came from police or the person who died.
A Belle Plaine police staff member said the shooting occurred in the 100 block of S. Chestnut Street.
A posting on Facebook from Belle Plaine police indicated that situation in their city spanned from overnight until the time of the gunfire.
“[Today’s] incident is related to yesterday’s homicide in Lowertown,” St. Paul police said in a posting on X. No further details were released by law enforcement.
The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is heading the investigation and is expected to release more information in the coming days.
On Wednesday, an artist was shot and killed while working on a project outside an artist cooperative in the Lowertown area of St. Paul.
Police have made no arrests in connection with the shooting.
The shooting occurred about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday in an alley outside the Lowertown Lofts Artist Cooperative, 255 E. Kellogg Blvd., which provides housing and studio space for artists.
A suspect fled in a vehicle, Ernster said, and it was unclear whether the shooter knew the victim.
In a statement, the cooperative confirmed the victim was one of their members who was working on a project outside the building.
“We ask that our friends and neighbors not speculate about the situation,” the statement said. “Our community is in shock and grief as we grapple with the unimaginable.”
The shooting comes less than two weeks before the St. Paul Art Crawl, scheduled to run Oct. 4 through Oct. 6.
Staff writer Elliot Hughes contributed to this story.
