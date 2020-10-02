Authorities on Saturday identified a man fatally shot Thursday night on a south Minneapolis street.

Officers in the area of E. 26th Street and Bloomington Avenue S. heard the sound of a gunshot about 10:10 p.m. that day and received a ShotSpotter notification. When they got to the scene, they found a man who was not breathing, had no pulse and suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso, said police spokesman John Elder. The victim, Maurice Sykes Speltz, 38, of Minneapolis, was identified Saturday by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police rendered aid to Speltz until paramedics arrived. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis where he died, Elder said.

His death continued a violent week in Minneapolis. Miguel Viveros Morales, 28, of Chicago, died from a gunshot wound to the chest early Wednesday in an alley in the 3500 block of N. Bryant Avenue. On Tuesday night, Jacob Smith, 28, was shot to death on the 2800 block of N. Fremont.

Speltz’s death pushed the city’s homicide total for the year to 63.

