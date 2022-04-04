Authorities on Monday identified the man who was shot to death last week in St. Paul after he allegedly broke into a home late at night.

Kaleef L. Barnes, 33, of St. Paul, was shot Friday morning in the 1200 block of Hewitt Avenue, according to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office.

Police said Barnes was shot while breaking into the home in the Hamline-Midway neighborhood about 1:40 a.m.

After the shooting, a resident was waiting for officers outside and told them the man kicked in his front door, entered the home and threatened his daughter, with whom the intruder had a relationship, read a police statement.

Barnes had been shot multiple times inside the residence, where paramedics declared him dead, said police spokesman Steve Linders.

Linders said the resident, a 56-year-old man, was brought to police headquarters and was questioned and released. Police have not released his identity.