A 53-year-old Minneapolis homeowner is claiming self-defense for fatally shooting a man she said broke into her garage and was coming at her and her adult son in a threatening manner.

The woman's account is detailed in a search warrant affidavit filed by police in Hennepin County District Court as part of their investigation into the killing of Martin L. Johnson, 30, on Feb. 22 behind her home in the 3300 block of S. 25th Avenue.

Police spokesman Garrett Parten said a case has been forwarded to the County Attorney's Office for consideration of charges against the woman, who is identified in the affidavit and has yet to be arrested or charged. The Star Tribune generally does not identify people before they are charged.

The woman declined an interview with the Star Tribune on Wednesday, saying, "I've been told that this is still an open investigation, and anything I say could be used against me."

According to the search warrant affidavit:

Calls to 911 sent officers to the home, where they located a wounded Johnson face-down in the backyard. He was taken by emergency medical responders to HCMC and was soon declared dead.

The woman told police that the man broke into a side door of the detached garage, and she fired four warning shots from a handgun "to scare the deceased off," the filing read.

"The deceased came towards [the woman and her 26-year-old son] and was reaching in his waistband," the court document continued. "This is when the deceased was shot with a rifle."

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Johnson was shot in the torso.

The court document did not say whether Johnson had a weapon.

The handgun was on the kitchen table when police arrived, and a rifle used to shoot Johnson was on the main floor of the residence.

Police filed for permission to search the property in order to recover the firearms, home surveillance images and other potential evidence for their case.

An online fundraising campaign has been started on behalf of Johnson's fiancée and his three children "during this time of unimaginable heartbreak."