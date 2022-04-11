Authorities have identified the man who died last week in south Minneapolis from a shooting that also left a woman wounded.
Nate D. Banks, 34, of Detroit Lakes, Minn., was shot multiple times Wednesday night in the 2400 block of S. 17th Avenue, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.
No arrests in the incident have been announced.
Officers went to the scene shortly after 8:30 p.m. and located the two gunshot victims, police said. Banks was declared dead at the scene, while the woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Police ask anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 800-222-8477 or to submit a tip at crimestoppersmn.org.
