After years of political fights over the future of the former Twin Cities Army Ammunition Plant site in Arden Hills, an auction to sell a 62-acre parcel of the site will begin Monday at noon.

The plant site, a World War Two-era arms manufacturer, covers 427 acres in Arden Hills. Contamination from the plant led to the land being declared a Superfund site but pollution has been contained and remediated, according to the federal government.

The property was at the center of the 2022 city elections, when a slate of candidates promising forward motion after years of city-county bickering and stalemates won City Council seats.

The Monday auction for a portion of the site is being run by the U.S. Government Services Administration. The starting bid is $100,000.

