Minnesota DFL Gov. Tim Walz and Republican opponent Scott Jensen increased the intensity in their attacks and established a stark contrast in their visions for Minnesota in the third and final debate before the Nov. 8 election.

With less than two weeks until voters head to the polls, the conversation frequently veered into attacks — sometimes personal — and the candidates talked over one another as they tried to gain an edge with voters.

From the start of the hour-long debate on MPR News, Walz who is seeking a second term, tried to cast Jensen's vision for the state as "dark and fearful," and that his rival views Minnesota as a "negative place that only Scott Jensen apparently can fix."

"We offer up solutions to the toughest problems, making sure we're fully funding our public schools, making sure that we're investing in moving Minnesota's economy forward and being a strong leader on climate change," Walz said.

Jensen, who tried to keep Walz on edge on issues such as crime and his response to COVID-19, said Walz's "One Minnesota" mantra is a "sham."

"Minnesota is more broken, or fractured or deeply divided than I can remember in my lifetime," Jensen said. "We've had Minnesotans crying out for the last two and half years, 'where's our governor?' He quit."

The two sides are making their last attempts to engage voters and define each other as wrong for the state. Walz and Jensen had two previous debates, one on the stage at Farmfest in August and another debate earlier this month with greater Minnesota television stations.

