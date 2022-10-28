Minnesota is on pace to accept more absentee ballots this year than it did in the last midterm election in 2018.

As of Thursday, the state had accepted 282,277 absentee ballots, about 33,000 more than were accepted at this time four years ago, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State's office.

The total falls far below the number of absentee ballots accepted for the 2020 election during the COVID-19 pandemic. That year, 1.9 million Minnesotans voted absentee as the virus spread widely.

The data released Thursday suggest absentee voting has returned to levels seen before the pandemic as fewer Minnesotans are concerned about voting in person.

Absentee ballot rejections are up this year, with 6,260 rejected so far compared to 4,122 at this time in 2018.

Nearly 40% of this year's absentee ballot rejections are attributed to missing witness signatures, according to Minnesota Secretary of State spokeswoman Cassondra Knudson. That signature requirement was waived in 2020 to ease voting access during the pandemic, but this year it's back in place.

Knudson said local officials will contact those whose ballots have been rejected and send them a new one.

Minnesotans can track their absentee ballot online on the Secretary of State's website.

Candidates for governor, attorney general, secretary of state, state auditor, U.S. Congress and the Minnesota Legislature are on the ballot this year.