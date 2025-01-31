Anderson: At DNR, Dave Trauba, a prairie guy, now oversees wildlife throughout Minnesota

A: Some of my fondest memories are as a kid hunting waterfowl with my dad, brothers and my grandpa. Horicon and Theresa marshes were nearby, and it made for a great childhood. I was still young when I saw a poster for the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point of a guy holding two black bear cubs. Then and there I said that was what I wanted to do with my life, work with wildlife. I got my bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Stevens Point, then spent time in Ely [Minn.] doing black bear research. My dream job was to be a northern forest wildlife manager. But when I got hired by the Minnesota DNR in 1992, I was assigned to Lac qui Parle on Minnesota’s prairies and farmlands, and soon grew to love the area.