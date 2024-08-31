At Camp Colectiva, immigrant students get a Minnesota summer camp experience

Dengler brought together a group of camper parents to meet and get to know each other. All were from Ecuador, and most had arrived in Minnesota in the past two years. The assembled parents miss their home nation, and many lamented deteriorating conditions and rising violence that led them to seek a new life in the U.S. They miss the climate and the flavorful produce of home, but are making life work here. Quinche met another woman from the same small city, Cayambe, in the Andean highlands north of Quito.