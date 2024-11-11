At 50, Guthrie’s ‘Christmas Carol’ hits the mark. Die-hard fans cherish it as a family tradition.

Funny story: “[My wife] Susan was pregnant with our second child when we went and had a wonderful time at ‘Christmas Carol.’ As we were driving back, my wife was dealing with morning sickness, so she went into the back seat of the car to sleep. Well, I stopped in Jackson, Minnesota, to get gas — went in, came out and didn’t want to wake her so I took off. When I got to Worthington, I turned around to see how she was doing and there was no Susan in the car. She had gone to the bathroom at the gas station. That was before cellphones, so I remember driving 100 miles an hour to get back to Jackson to pick her up. And she said, ‘Well, this will be ‘A Christmas Carol’ trip we will remember forever.’”