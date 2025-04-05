Alex Ovechkin ties Wayne Gretzky's NHL record with his 894th goal

WASHINGTON — Alex Ovechkin skated over to his son Sergei at the glass. He bowed to Wayne Gretzky standing in a suite. He blew kisses to his wife, mother and family on the other side of the arena.
In signature dramatic fashion, Ovechkin scored the 894th goal of his career — and second of the game — to tie Gretzky’s NHL record and set off a wild celebration among his Washington Capitals teammates on the ice and in the stands of the only building he has called home for the past two decades.
‘‘I’m still a little shaking and still can’t believe it,‘’ Ovechkin said with Gretzky sitting beside him after Washington’s 5-3 win over Chicago on Friday night. “It’s history. It’s great for the game. It’s great to do it here. It’s special.‘’
Another special moment awaits if and win Ovechkin scores his 895th goal to break one of hockey’s records that looked unbreakable. But the chance to celebrate at home with Capitals players past and present and match Gretzky made it a moment Ovechkin will never forget.
Neither will Gretzky, who along with Ovechkin is the league’s co-leading goal-scorer for the time being.
‘‘I can live with that for 24 more hours,‘’ Gretzky said. ‘’I can still say I’m tied for the most.‘’
0vechkin scored No. 894 from his spot in the left faceoff circle on the power play on a pass from longtime teammate John Carlson with 13:47 left in the third period. The goal — his 41st of the season and record-setting 136th game-winner to break a tie with Jaromir Jagr — caused teammates to spill off the bench and mob Ovechkin in the corner of the rink.
‘‘We kind of looked at each other just and said, ‘Screw it, I’m going,‘’’ winger Tom Wilson said. ‘’It was just so cool to be a part of it as a group.‘’