Strong, Fudd help UConn blow out UCLA 85-51 in Final Four as Bueckers moves 1 win from elusive title

The Associated Press
April 5, 2025 at 3:39AM
From left, UConn forward Sarah Strong (21), guard Paige Bueckers (5) and guard Azzi Fudd (35) react during the second half of a national semifinal Final Four game against UCLA during the women's NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (Chris O'Meara/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

TAMPA, Fla. — Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd didn’t even need much help from superstar Paige Bueckers to propel UConn into the national title game, leading the Huskies to a remarkably easy 85-51 victory over UCLA on Friday night in the Final Four of the women’s NCAA Tournament.

Strong finished with 22 points and Fudd scored all of her 19 points in the first half for the second-seeded Huskies, who are one win away from their 12th national championship and first since the team won four straight from 2013-16 led by former great Breanna Stewart. The eight-year title drought is the longest for the Huskies since they won their first in 1995.

UConn will face defending champion South Carolina on Sunday for the title after the Gamecocks beat Texas 74-57 earlier Friday night. It’s a rematch of the 2022 championship game, which the Gamecocks won 64-49. The teams met in February and UConn shocked South Carolina with a 29-point road victory.

Bueckers finished with 16 points after topping 30 in each of the previous three games for the Huskies (36-3).

Star center Lauren Betts scored 26 points for the top-seeded Bruins (34-3).

DOUG FEINBERG

The Associated Press

