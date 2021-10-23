The puck slammed into a vacant Wild net and instantly doubled the team's deficit to two goals with barely a minute to go in the third period.

"All of our shoulders sagged," assistant coach Brett McLean said.

But about 10 seconds later, McLean's earpiece buzzed with information. The Wild's video room was reviewing the play. Another 10 seconds or so went by, and a new message came through: challenge it.

After flagging down the officials – and heads-up awareness by center Ryan Hartman, who was waiting for the green light from the bench before lining up for the ensuing faceoff – the Wild successfully overturned that Winnipeg goal, which was off-side.

Not only that, but the Wild capitalized on the script flip by tying the game in the final minute of the third before finishing off its comeback with a 6-5 overtime win against the Jets last Tuesday.

"It was a huge call," winger Nick Bjugstad said.

Jonas Plumb and T.J. Jindra are the Wild's video coaches that work out of the bowels of Xcel Energy Center.

They scan multiple TVs as the action plays out, with Plumb cutting clips and Jindra controlling the video available to the bench. Aside from communicating what they will take another look at, they also inform the coaching staff what isn't worth a second glance.

And while not every coach's challenge (which is ultimately decided by coach Dean Evason) precedes a game-winning rally like it did on Tuesday, it does spotlight the attention to detail that go on behind-the-scenes that are invaluable to the Wild's operation.

"It just doesn't work without video coaches doing what they do, medical staff doing what they do, equipment managers on the bench with the sticks," McLean said. "It is unbelievable how quick they're able to get a stick to the players on the ice and to not mess up rotations, not mess up that player's shift.

"All those little things add up."

Powerful play

Usually known for working the other side of special teams as a penalty killer, Marcus Foligno has already made an impact during his new assignment on the power play.

Foligno scored with the man advantage in the third period against Winnipeg, his first power play goal in nearly four years. The last one came Oct.20, 2017, also vs. the Jets.

"I'm not the half-wall guy or the point guard at the top," the 6-foot-3 winger said. "I'm just trying to be a good screen and just hunt down pucks. I just try to be a big body in front, and that's what happened that goal."

Earlier in the game, Foligno deployed a superman punch in a fight with Winnipeg's Brenden Dillon – the first time he's tried the jumping punch in his NHL career, which didn't completely connect with Dillon.

"You don't want to be predicable all the time, and you want to keep opponents on their toes a little bit or on their heels at that point and back them off a little bit," said Foligno, who was an assist shy of a Gordie Howe hat trick. "If you can get one shot in and the fight can be over, that's always great, too."

Halloween spirit

Wild players dressed up for Halloween earlier in the week, and the most creative look might have been the most familiar: Bjugstad dressed up as teammate Nico Sturm.

"He went above and beyond," Foligno said.

Not only did Bjugstad cut his hair like Sturm's, but he also wore Sturm's workout clothes. And Bjugstad's wife dressed up like Sturm's girlfriend Taylor Turnquist, wearing her hockey gear from Clarkson University. Bjugstad had a friend snag Turnquist's equipment from her parents' house.

"We already look alike, so I figured I'd do it," Bjugstad said. "It was fun. Anytime you can have some fun with teammates and get some laughs, that's what it's all about."

New song

The Wild debuted a new goal song during this homestand, blasting "Shout," the Isley Brothers original.

Last season, the team celebrated goals to "Jump Around" by House of Pain. The players decided on a replacement during their preseason trip to Duluth, listening to "Shout" on the bus ride.

"We thought it would get the fans more into it," Foligno said. "If you've ever been to a wedding, this thing gets played the last 20 minutes of the night – usually the rowdiest time – so it's always fun."