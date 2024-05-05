ST. LOUIS — Tanner Banks came on after a three-hour rain delay to strike out pinch-hitter Iván Herrera in the bottom of the 10th inning, and the Chicago White Sox beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-5 on Saturday night to snap a four-game losing streak.

Tommy Pham drove in the go-ahead run with a single in the top of the 10th and the White Sox were an out away in the bottom half when crew chief Dan Iassogna stopped play and called out the grounds crew after John Brebbia threw his first pitch to Nolan Gorman.

After the delay of 3 hours, 3 minutes, Banks came on and threw four pitches to get Herrera for his first save of the season.

Nolan Arenado singled to first to lead off the bottom of the 10th, and Alec Burleson reached first base on a fielder's choice to load the bases. Brebbia then struck out Lars Nootbaar and Masyn Winn, who was batting when the downpour began.

Pham singled to left field off Ryan Fernandez (0-1) to drive in automatic runner Rafael Ortega in the top of the 10th.

Michael Kopech (1-3) pitched a scoreless ninth inning.

White Sox reliever Dominic Leone was removed from the game with lower back tightness in the eighth inning after walking Arenado, the only batter he faced.

Korey Lee hit a two-run single to center field off Andrew Kittredge in the sixth inning to the tie the game at 5-all.

Arenado's second home run of the season put the Cardinals ahead 5-3 after Brendan Donovan snapped an 0-for-11 skid with a two-run double earlier in the fifth inning.

Lance Lynn allowed five runs, three earned, on four hits and three walks in five-plus innings. It was his first appearance against the White Sox since they traded him to the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 28, 2023.

Erick Fedde allowed five runs on four hits and five walks in 4 1/3 innings for the White Sox, who hadn't won since sweeping a three-game series against Tampa Bay April 26-28.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: Placed INF Danny Mendick (lower back tightness) on the 10-day injured list retroactive to May 2 and recalled INF Bryan Ramos from Double-A Birmingham. Ramos made his major league debut as a defensive replacement in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Cardinals: OF Dylan Carlson (left shoulder AC sprain) returned to St. Louis after going three for 11 with a homer in four games on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis. Carlson will workout in St. Louis with a strong potential of rain putting Memphis' weekend games in Charlotte in jeopardy.

UP NEXT:

LHP Garrett Crochet (1-4, 5.97 ERA) will start for the White Sox. The Cardinals have not named a starter after announcing that previously scheduled starter Kyle Gibson will now start on Monday versus the New York Mets.

